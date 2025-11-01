G-dragon sings "Power" during the APEC 2025 Gala Dinner held on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Newsis)
K-pop icons G-Dragon and Cha Eun-woo added star power to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit’s gala dinner held Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, captivating global leaders and delegates gathered at the event.

The dinner, hosted at Lahan Select Hotel’s grand ballroom, opened with Cha Eun-woo, South Korean singer and actor — currently serving in the military — who stepped out of uniform to emcee the evening in fluent English.

“I never imagined I would be here as an emcee in front of such distinguished guests,” Cha said.

Korean actor-singer Cha Eun-woo hosts the APEC 2025 summit Gala Dinner on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
The 28-year-old member of K-pop boy group Astro reportedly participated as part of the government’s effort to promote Korean pop culture on the world stage.

G-Dragon, the Big Bang frontman who serves as an APEC 2025 Korea ambassador, was the night’s only K-pop performer. Taking to the stage for about 10 minutes, he delivered an electrifying medley of his hit songs, including “Power,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Drama.”

Singer G-Dragon holds an APEC flag as he performs during the APEC 2025 summit Gala Dinner on Friday, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
While singing “Power,” G-Dragon wore a fedora draped with pearl chains, evoking the silhouette of a traditional Korean gat — a look resembling Saja Boys, a fictional idol group from the hit Netflix animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. For “Drama,” he added a symbolic touch by decorating his microphone with the APEC flag.

K-pop star G-dragon performs during the APEC 2025 summit Gala Dinner on Friday at the Lahan Select Hotel, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
After the performance, G-Dragon briefly introduced himself as “the APEC 2025 Korea ambassador, singer G-Dragon.”

Other performances featured dance crews led by choreographer Lee Leejung, who participated in the production of K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Honey J, leader of HolyBang, who won the first season of Mnet dance competition Street Woman Fighter.

The APEC Project Choir, made up of 24 children from around the world, sings "Fly as One" during the APEC 2025 Gala Dinner held on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
The last act featured a four-legged robot, Spot, who joined 11-year-old violin prodigy Kim Yeon-ah in a performance symbolizing hope for the future. Meanwhile, the APEC Project Choir, made up of 24 children from around the world, sang “Fly as One” to convey a message of peace.

Four-legged robot Spot performs with violin prodigy Kim Yeon-ah during the APEC 2025 Gala Dinner, held on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
Cameras captured several world leaders and guests enjoying the performance, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, and Thailand’s first lady Tinanon Niramitr, who were seen smiling and filming on their phones.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also spotted conversing with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during G-Dragon’s act, and later smiling as he received a paper butterfly — symbolizing the APEC logo — from a children’s choir performance.

President Lee Jae Myung (right) converses with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a the APEC 2025 Gala Dinner, held on Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
Approximately 400 attendees, including APEC leaders and spouses, international organization heads and global CEOs, were present at the dinner. The menu, prepared by Korean American chef Edward Lee, showcased a “harmony of Korean and Western cuisine,” featuring Gyeongju-style braised short ribs and vegetable bibimbap.


