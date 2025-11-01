K-pop icons G-Dragon and Cha Eun-woo added star power to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit’s gala dinner held Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, captivating global leaders and delegates gathered at the event.

The dinner, hosted at Lahan Select Hotel’s grand ballroom, opened with Cha Eun-woo, South Korean singer and actor — currently serving in the military — who stepped out of uniform to emcee the evening in fluent English.

“I never imagined I would be here as an emcee in front of such distinguished guests,” Cha said.

The 28-year-old member of K-pop boy group Astro reportedly participated as part of the government’s effort to promote Korean pop culture on the world stage.

G-Dragon, the Big Bang frontman who serves as an APEC 2025 Korea ambassador, was the night’s only K-pop performer. Taking to the stage for about 10 minutes, he delivered an electrifying medley of his hit songs, including “Power,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Drama.”

While singing “Power,” G-Dragon wore a fedora draped with pearl chains, evoking the silhouette of a traditional Korean gat — a look resembling Saja Boys, a fictional idol group from the hit Netflix animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. For “Drama,” he added a symbolic touch by decorating his microphone with the APEC flag.

After the performance, G-Dragon briefly introduced himself as “the APEC 2025 Korea ambassador, singer G-Dragon.”

Other performances featured dance crews led by choreographer Lee Leejung, who participated in the production of K-Pop Demon Hunters, and Honey J, leader of HolyBang, who won the first season of Mnet dance competition Street Woman Fighter.

The last act featured a four-legged robot, Spot, who joined 11-year-old violin prodigy Kim Yeon-ah in a performance symbolizing hope for the future. Meanwhile, the APEC Project Choir, made up of 24 children from around the world, sang “Fly as One” to convey a message of peace.

Cameras captured several world leaders and guests enjoying the performance, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, and Thailand’s first lady Tinanon Niramitr, who were seen smiling and filming on their phones.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also spotted conversing with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during G-Dragon’s act, and later smiling as he received a paper butterfly — symbolizing the APEC logo — from a children’s choir performance.

Approximately 400 attendees, including APEC leaders and spouses, international organization heads and global CEOs, were present at the dinner. The menu, prepared by Korean American chef Edward Lee, showcased a “harmony of Korean and Western cuisine,” featuring Gyeongju-style braised short ribs and vegetable bibimbap.