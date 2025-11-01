President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Saturday, focusing on artificial intelligence and demographic issues, the presidential office said.

During the Retreat Session, APEC leaders will exchange views on regional issues in an informal and open atmosphere under the theme "Preparing a Future-Ready Asia-Pacific."

In his remarks, Lee plans to outline a vision for restoring trust and cooperation among 21 member economies and steering the region toward shared prosperity despite global uncertainties, the office said.

The leaders are set to adopt the "Gyeongju Declaration," which encapsulates the outcomes of this year's discussions, along with two documents on AI and demographic challenges, the office said.

Lee will then formally hand over the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country will host next year's summit.

Following a group photo session, Lee is scheduled to hold a press conference in his capacity as APEC chair on this year's main outcomes. (Yonhap)