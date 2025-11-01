North Korea and Russia held a joint economic committee meeting this week to discuss ways to implement bilateral cooperation plans, its state media reported Saturday.

Yun Jong-ho, North Korea's external economic relations minister, and Alexander Kozlov, Russia's minister of natural resources, held the meeting in Pyongyang on Friday to discuss economic cooperation, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea and Russia have been expanding exchanges since they signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June last year.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, meanwhile, returned to Pyongyang on Friday after visiting Russia and Belarus, the KCNA reported in a separate dispatch.

Choe paid a courtesy call on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and attended the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk. (Yonhap)