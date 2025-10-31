GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — President Lee Jae Myung on Friday touted South Korea's investment appeal in his speech before dozens of business leaders from 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

During a working lunch with members of the APEC Business Advisory Council at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in North Gyeongsang Province, Lee said his liberal administration has been cutting red tape and boosting support for future industries, fulfilling his promise to champion “market-oriented pragmatism” since taking office in June.

As the host country for the APEC conferences, South Korea has mapped out plans to monitor and implement APEC-wide actions to nurture service industries and digital economies, boost investment and carry out structural reform.

"If we put these efforts together, South Korea will strive for economic growth and a leap forward. I'm sure that South Korea will rise to become a more attractive investment destination," Lee said in his opening speech at the event.

Lee's comments came as South Korea was recently seeing a bull run on the stock market and economic recovery, in part thanks to the semiconductor rally here.

South Korea's main bourse Kospi recently exceeded 4,000 points for the first time. The Kospi closed at 4,042.83 points Monday, and it has not closed under 4,000 points since.

According to an estimate from the Bank of Korea, South Korea's gross domestic product during the third quarter rose 1.2 percent on-year. That marked the biggest on-year growth since the first quarter of 2024. The estimate indicated that this year's annual economic growth could reach or exceed 1 percent, higher than the central bank's earlier projection of 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Lee also urged entrepreneurs from the 21 member economies of the APEC to take on new challenges, saying that was key to regional prosperity.

"The prosperity and future growth of the Asia-Pacific region hinge on the fighting spirit of entrepreneurs," Lee said. "APEC leaders and I will spare no efforts to support your fearless exchanges and innovations."

Lee's working lunch with the APEC Business Advisory Council, which was meant to collect APEC business leaders' thoughts and suggestions, was also attended by Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chile's President Gabriel Boric, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirkul, according to the presidential office.

At a separate small group meeting with Carney, Lee presented ways to tackle challenges arising alongside the emergence of artificial intelligence and demographic shifts through cooperation between the private and public sector.

This year's ABAC is chaired by Lee Kyu-ho, CEO of chemical-to-textile manufacturer Kolon Corp. HS Hyosung Vice Chair Cho Hyun-sang and Lee Joo-wan, CEO of Megazone Cloud, are also South Korean members of the ABAC.