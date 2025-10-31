LG Electronics said Friday that it is deepening its strategic partnership with US chip giant Nvidia to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, including physical artificial intelligence and digital twin systems.

As part of the expanded collaboration, LG has joined Nvidia’s comprehensive AI platform ecosystem to bolster its robotics capabilities. The company is currently developing its own physical AI model based on Isaac GR00T, Nvidia’s general-purpose humanoid inference model, while using the US firm’s robotics development tools for simulation and training data generation.

The two firms have emphasized the importance of securing high-quality, diverse datasets as a foundational element in advancing physical AI. To this end, they plan to enhance joint research in reinforcement learning-based robot training and synthetic data creation.

LG’s extensive datasets — accumulated from its operations in home appliances, automotive components, and commercial and industrial environments — are expected to greatly improve the learning efficiency and performance of AI models.

In addition to robotics, LG is pushing forward with smart factory innovations powered by digital twin technology. Leveraging over six decades of manufacturing expertise, the company is building real-time simulation systems using Nvidia’s industrial AI platform Omniverse.

These systems incorporate OpenUSD and are powered by Nvidia’s latest RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs, enabling the creation of ultra-precise digital replicas — spanning entire factories down to individual pieces of equipment.

These digital twins support virtual commissioning, allowing manufacturers to test and optimize production environments before physical deployment. Once operational, the system analyzes real-time data from logistics and production lines to detect early signs of bottlenecks, defects or potential failures. AI-powered vision inspection and predictive maintenance further enhance operational efficiency and scalability across LG’s global manufacturing operations.

The partnership also extends into LG’s emerging business in AI data center cooling solutions. The company is currently pursuing Nvidia certification for its cooling distribution unit, a critical component in liquid cooling systems used to manage the substantial heat generated by high-performance AI computing.

Furthermore, LG is exploring broader collaboration opportunities with Nvidia in sustainable data center technology. This includes integrating LG’s energy-efficient direct current power solutions and eco-friendly thermal recovery systems — aimed at reducing both energy consumption and carbon emissions in AI infrastructure environments.

“We aim to accelerate innovation in future technologies through strategic cooperation with Nvidia, a global leader in AI,” said Yoo Eu-gene, open innovation task leader at chief strategy office at LG Electronics.

Meanwhile, LG AI Research — the LG Group’s AI think tank — is also partnering with Nvidia to expand access to LG’s large language model, Exaone, for Korean enterprises, startups and academic institutions.