BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

In the 21st century, China is one of the most important players on the international stage. It plays a key role in global economic development, scientific and technological innovation, and the fight against climate change. Gaining a deeper understanding of how China interacts with the world is not only an academic exercise but also essential for anticipating the trajectory of global affairs.

The term "Xuanji" originates from an ancient Chinese astronomical instrument used to track the stars. Just as early astronomers aligned their decisions with celestial movements, Europe today needs to recalibrate its strategic orientation. "Xuanji Tu" (The Celestial Compass) is the title of a palindrome poem written by Su Hui, a talented woman of the Southern and Northern Dynasties (420-589). This carries symbolic weight: there are multiple ways to respond to global challenges, and China's development experience shows that modernization does not follow a single path. My new book, El calibrador de estrellas, which means Xuanji Tu, explores how China, its enterprises, and its people navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

One of the most important lessons I have learned from China is that development is not the product of spontaneous impulses, but the result of decades-long, deliberate efforts. In Europe, political vision is often constrained by election cycles, with frequent leadership changes disrupting long-term initiatives. China exhibits strategic continuity: long-term goals remain constant, and the actions to achieve them are sustained over time.

My name is Julio Ceballos. After 18 years of living and working in China, I have come to observe its development with a focused and unbiased perspective, looking beyond surface impressions to understand deeper motivations and values. I have also come to see China not as a monolithic entity nor as an unfathomable enigma, but as a vibrant mosaic where tradition and innovation coexist, pragmatism aligns with ambition, and strategic patience is reinforced by executional efficiency.

The book El calibrador de estrellas is not intended to be an exhaustive analysis or a definitive guide. Rather, it is an invitation - through concrete experiences - to share lessons from China that can resonate with any society: the importance of long-term planning, investing in human capital, fostering innovation with clear objectives, and nurturing collective resilience. It is neither a gesture of blind admiration nor of idealized comparison, but an earnest effort to build a bridge between Europe and China. In an increasingly interdependent world, the true challenge lies in fostering mutual understanding and moving forward together.