GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — President Lee Jae Myung and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, who became Japanese prime minister last week, held talks Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conferences in South Korea, continuing "shuttle diplomacy" as her predecessor had vowed.

"I believe this is the time for our two nations to strengthen future-oriented cooperation more than ever before," Lee said, addressing Takaichi at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, one of the main venues for the APEC meetings in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

"As you are well aware, prime minister, Japan and Korea also share many similarities domestically. By sharing our experiences and working together, I believe we can effectively address not only our domestic challenges, but also international issues."

Takaichi responded that the need for cooperation between the two countries has been growing in the current strategic environment and expressed her intention to "use the shuttle diplomacy," whereby the top leaders of the neighboring countries make frequent reciprocal visits to each other's countries, to deepen ties and foster communication.

The summit came a few hours after Takaichi, a staunch right-wing politician, flew from Tokyo to South Korea in her first visit to the East Asian neighbor as prime minister of Japan. Takaichi is on a three-day trip to South Korea.

Takaichi told reporters before departing from Tokyo at her office Thursday that she intends to build "cooperative and trusting relationships" with other leaders attending the APEC summit, adding she was anticipating a "meaningful" meeting with Lee.

Earlier on Oct. 22, Takaichi had described South Korea as “an important neighbor and a key partner" and showed her affection for Korean food, content and cosmetics, in the first press conference since her inauguration.

Since South Korean President Lee’s inauguration in June, attention has focused on how the liberal president would navigate relations with Japan.

Liberal leaders in South Korea have often taken a tough stance toward Tokyo, demanding renewed apologies for historical issues such as the wartime use of sex slaves and forced labor during Japan’s 1910–45 colonial rule. They have also criticized visits by Japanese politicians to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 12 Class-A war criminals, and condemned Japan’s territorial claims over South Korea’s easternmost Dokdo islets.

However, since Lee’s inauguration, the shuttle diplomacy has resumed. Lee met Takaichi’s predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, three times between June and September, and their meetings helped set the tone for addressing shared challenges and resolving longstanding issues between the two countries.

When Lee and Ishiba last met on Sept. 30 in Busan, the two countries agreed to cope with demographic issues, balanced economic growth, lacking agricultural self-sufficiency, emergency prevention and societal issues involving suicide through consultations, as the two countries adopted a joint document, just a month after Lee and Ishiba issued a separate joint document in August for the first time in 17 years during Lee’s brief visit to Tokyo before continuing for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Details of the talks held between Lee and Takaichi were not available as of press time.