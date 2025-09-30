BUSAN — President Lee Jae Myung and outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday held what would be their last official meeting in Busan.

At around 4:49 p.m., Lee received Kishida, who was on a working visit considered part of Korea and Japan's "shuttle diplomacy," in which frequent trips are made by the two leaders to cement ties.

Before the meeting, anticipation grew that the two leaders could set the tone to overcome unresolved historical grievances between Korea and Japan — the issues of South Korean "comfort women," a euphemism for those forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military, and wartime forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of Korea (1910-45) — before Ishiba departs from his post.

Ishiba offered to resign from his post in September and is expected to hand his title over to a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who will be elected on Oct. 4.

Last week, in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Ishiba said that no country "can forge the path to a bright future unless it squarely faces history."

"We must never again repeat the devastation of war," Ishiba also said, according to Tokyo's provisional translation of his speech, "On the anniversary of the war’s end this August, I renewed my vow to engrave that in my heart."

National Security Adviser Wi told reporters Monday that Ishiba's UN speech indicates that he holds "a unique view toward the past historical issues (between South Korea and Japan), which differentiates him from other Japanese politicians."

Lee and Ishiba first met on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Canada, and later, when Lee flew to Tokyo in late August, before his summit with US President Donald Trump at the White House. During the second meeting, Lee proposed that Ishiba visit a place other than Seoul.

The presidential office has viewed Ishiba's visit to South Korea as not only a milestone marking the restoration of "shuttle diplomacy" between the two countries, but also a catalyst for joint action to tackle population outflow in remote areas stemming from urbanization.