Police to respond strictly to anti-China protests during APEC summit

기사 요약: 반중 정서가 지속되는 가운데, 경찰이 APEC을 앞두고 엄격히 대응할 방침을 밝히여, 혐중 발언과 시위가 가져올 수 있는 외교적, 사회적, 경제적 불이익을 강조했다.

[1] South Korean police have drawn up a strict response plan to deal with anti-China protests ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, warning that such demonstrations could harm the country’s diplomatic, social and economic interests as well as affect the nation’s international standing during the high-profile event

draw up: 적다, 정리하다/ 계획을 세우다

standing: 지위, 평판

[2] According to an internal police document obtained by Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Bu-nam, the police have established a special task force to monitor and respond to the spread of false or malicious information in real time. The task force will target cases of intentional misinformation, fact distortion and online incitement, which it says go beyond the limits of free speech.

malicious: 악의적인

incitement: 폭력적, 불법적인 일의 선동

[3] The document also outlines a coordinated plan to counter far-right rallies that target China or Chinese nationals, particularly during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the country for the APEC summit.

counter: 대응하다 (=counteract)

[4] It also cited recent demonstrations in downtown Seoul, where participants tore Chinese flags and defaced banners featuring Xi’s image, describing them as potential diplomatic flashpoints but acknowledging “limitations in imposing penalties.”

cite: 예시를 들다, 인용하다

deface: 외관을 훼손하다

