The government has launched an investigation into allegations that a 26-year-old employee at the popular bakery chain London Bagel Museum died from overwork after reportedly working nearly 80 hours a week, according to local news reports Thursday.

The worker, identified as Chung Hyo-won, who was responsible for preparing the opening of a new store in Incheon, was found dead at his company dormitory on July 16. His family claimed, based on KakaoTalk messenger records, that he had worked more than 80 hours a week leading up to his death.

Kim Soo-hyun, a labor attorney representing Chung’s family, said, “We requested the company’s time card records for Chung to apply for industrial accident compensation, but the firm only provided labor contracts and work schedules. So we had to analyze messages Chung shared with those around him one by one to estimate his actual working hours.”

A day before his death, Chung reportedly texted a friend, saying, “I'm still working without having eaten.” Records show he arrived at work at 8:59 a.m. and left at 11:54 p.m. that day.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating whether the company violated labor laws, including those concerning delayed wage payments and excessive working hours. Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon ordered officials to thoroughly uncover the facts and respond with zero tolerance if any violations are confirmed.