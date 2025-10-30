Trump’s green light marks shift in US stance toward Seoul, but raises potential regional tensions: experts

US President Donald Trump’s "approval" for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine marks a watershed moment in the decadeslong debate over Seoul’s pursuit of nuclear propulsion at sea — a move that could redefine the future of the alliance and reshape the strategic balance in Northeast Asia.

Trump announced Thursday on his Truth Social account that South Korea has his "approval" to build a nuclear-powered submarine, adding that construction would take place at the Philadelphia Shipyard, now operated by South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group.

The statement came just a day after President Lee Jae Myung urged Trump to “make a resolute decision” to enable South Korea to receive nuclear fuel for submarine propulsion during their bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju.

“I have given them approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine instead of the old-fashioned, far less nimble diesel submarines they currently use,” Trump wrote. He then added in a separate upload, “South Korea will build its nuclear submarines right here, at the great Philadelphia Shipyard. Shipbuilding in our country will soon be making a big comeback.”

The approval — though politically declarative and pending congressional and Pentagon reviews — symbolizes a major shift in Washington’s stance toward Seoul’s long-standing ambition for a nuclear submarine program, once constrained by the ROK-US Atomic Energy Agreement. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, the official name for South Korea.

If realized, the introduction of a nuclear-powered submarine would represent a milestone in the modernization of the South Korea-US alliance, according to an analyst. It signals Washington’s growing trust in Seoul’s defense capability and its expectation that South Korea will shoulder a larger strategic role across the Indo-Pacific region, including in its deterrence of China and monitoring of North Korea’s undersea missile forces.

“Supporting South Korea’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines aligns with the strategic interests of the US and will ultimately strengthen the combined readiness posture of the alliance,” said Yu Ji-hoon, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.

“In doing so, it will contribute to establishing and maintaining a more stable regional security environment.”

Yu noted that such a capability would help offset the instability caused by China’s growing naval presence and Pyongyang’s advancing missile threats, contributing to a more stable regional security order.

He explained that nuclear-powered submarines possess significant advantages over conventional diesel-electric vessels, including longer underwater endurance, faster cruising speeds and superior stealth. Such qualities could markedly enhance Seoul’s overall deterrence posture.

North Korea’s recent advances in submarine-launched ballistic missile capability have heightened the need for around-the-clock underwater surveillance. Diesel submarines, such as South Korea’s 3,600-ton Jang Young-sil, launched earlier this month, can only remain submerged for about three weeks. Nuclear propulsion would enable continuous patrols lasting several months.

Trump’s declaration that the submarines will be built at the Philadelphia Shipyard intertwines strategic cooperation with political theater, noted Choi Il, a retired South Korean navy captain and now head of South Korea’s Submarine Research Institute. This is “a double-edged sword for Seoul,” he explained.

“On the one hand, building at Philadelphia opens an extraordinary channel for South Korea to tap directly into American experience with nuclear-propulsion integration,” Choi said. “It could accelerate our learning curve by years.”

But the defense expert warned that the cooperation would come with a steep domestic price tag.

“Even if the hull is assembled in the US, Korea cannot outsource the backbone of its program — training, refueling and maintenance infrastructure must still be built at home,” he noted.

“That means we face a dual-investment structure: overseas construction and parallel domestic buildup — it will be costly, but it’s the price of gaining strategic autonomy.”

Yu stressed that while the project aligns with US strategic interests and the modernization of the alliance, South Korea must ensure transparency and compliance with nonproliferation norms to avoid regional tension.

“South Korea must ensure full transparency throughout the process,” he said, “and put in place robust safeguards and procedures to prevent any risk of nuclear proliferation.”

He warned that the sensitive and symbolic nature of a nuclear submarine program could provoke political and diplomatic friction with neighboring countries.

“To mitigate such concerns,” Yu added, “Seoul should engage in proactive diplomacy to clearly communicate that its pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines is purely defensive in nature and intended to reinforce regional stability, not to unsettle it.”