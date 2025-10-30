Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Thursday it has applied for approval from Korea’s Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency for EnvloPet, a pet diabetes drug adapted from its human treatment Envlo (Enavogliflozin).

EnvloPet is the world’s first SGLT-2 inhibitor for dogs, designed to lower blood sugar by excreting glucose through urine. In clinical trials, 73.3 percent of treated dogs showed significant reductions in fructosamine levels — a key diabetes indicator — with most also able to reduce or stabilize insulin use, suggesting safer, more consistent diabetes management.

Daewoong said it plans to officially enter the animal drug market beginning with EnvloPet and is in talks with overseas partners to export the treatment. The company is also developing new pet-focused drugs, including those for canine atopic dermatitis.

“In a field where insulin has been the only option, EnvloPet offers a new combination therapy for canine diabetes,” said CEO Park Seong-soo. “We will continue to expand indications using our SGLT-2 inhibitor technology.”