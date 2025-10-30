As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit turns Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, into a global hub, navigation has become crucial for residents and visitors alike. With delegates, executives and tourists converging on the historic city, Kakao Navi — operated by Kakao Mobility, the official mobility sponsor of APEC 2025 — is emerging as an indispensable travel companion.

With real-time precision, Kakao Navi provides live traffic updates, congestion alerts and rerouting options based on local road data — key advantages during a high-traffic event like the APEC summit. Its integration with Korea’s transportation networks ensures accurate road closure notifications and parking information, helping users avoid bottlenecks around major venues, including the Gyeongju Arts Center and major hotels.

For local users, Kakao Navi’s strength lies in its deep ecosystem connectivity. The app links with Kakao T, allowing users to check parking availability, locate electric vehicle charging stations and book taxis directly — all within one platform. These features make it especially valuable amid the summit’s heavy vehicle demand and restricted road access.

While international visitors may find the Korean interface daunting at first, Kakao Navi offers English voice guidance and map information when the device language is set to English. Users can also sign up using a foreign phone number or email, and once accustomed to the layout, the app’s detailed local data and real-time rerouting capabilities make it more reliable than global competitors for driving.

By contrast, Google Maps remains more intuitive for global users thanks to its multilanguage support and extensive walking and public transit directions. However, due to Korean geospatial data regulations, Google’s driving accuracy can be limited. In one test, Kakao Navi successfully provided a route from Gyeongju Station to Cheomseongdae, while Google Maps was unable to do so.

Industry experts suggest using both platforms for the best experience: Google Maps for landmark searches and walking routes and Kakao Navi for driving and real-time traffic management.

“As Gyeongju welcomes the world for APEC, combining both tools ensures smooth, stress-free travel,” said one industry source. “But when it comes to local navigation, Kakao Navi remains the most reliable co-pilot on Korea’s roads.”