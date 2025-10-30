Total of 113 flagship sedans in charge of transporting world leaders at APEC 2025 Korea

Hyundai Motor Group is bringing the G90, a luxury sedan from the Korean auto giant’s premium brand Genesis, into the spotlight this week, offering top-class transportation to high-ranking government officials attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

According to Hyundai Motor, a total of 113 G90s were dispatched for this week’s event, making Korea one of the few countries that can provide domestically produced vehicles with adequate features to escort high-profile foreign visitors.

Only about 20 nations worldwide have domestic auto brands. Of these, only brands based in countries such as Korea, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States produce vehicles eligible for state events, thanks to their premium technology, quality and brand value.

The Genesis G90 comes in two versions: a long wheelbase, or LWB, model and a standard model. The LWB model has a height of 1,490 millimeters and measures 5,465 mm in length, making it longer than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

Its width of 1,930 mm indicates ample shoulder room for VIPs and aides in the back, while the 3,370 mm wheelbase accounts for substantial legroom. The G90 LWB’s back row also features reclining seats, massage and entertainment screens for those who need to continue work on the go, while offering a private space where delegates on the move can relax.

The flagship sedan also earned the 2025 Top Safety Pick award from the United States Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The independent, nonprofit organization was established to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage from vehicle crashes through research and evaluation.

An auto industry official said Genesis’ selection as the official vehicle of APEC 2025 Korea shows that the luxury brand is trusted to ensure the safety and respect for top-ranking officials from abroad.

“As the top leaders from the participating countries of APEC 2025 in Korea ride the G90, it could serve as a stepping stone to bolster the Genesis brand and increase chances of expanding its global market,” said the official.