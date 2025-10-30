Chang In-hwa, chair of steel giant Posco Group, made a strong case for sustainable and resilient supply chain cooperation during his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit held Thursday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Speaking under the summit’s theme, “Bridge, Business, Beyond,” Chang highlighted Posco’s long-standing partnership with Australia — a relationship that began in 1971 with iron ore imports — as an example of sustainable cooperation already in action.

“Today, Australia supplies about 70 percent of the raw materials used by Posco and has become a strategic partner in both stable supply and future growth,” Chang said.

He elaborated on Posco’s collaboration with Australia across several future-oriented sectors, including low-carbon steel production, battery material supply chains and clean energy ecosystems.

“We are innovating the future steel manufacturing process called hydrogen reduction steelmaking, or HyREX,” Chang said. “With HyREX, we will offer carbon-reduced steel products, and we are considering green hydrogen from renewable energy-rich Australia."

Chang also noted that Posco is working closely with Australia to secure key materials for future industries, including lithium, nickel and rare earth elements. The group currently sources spodumene from Australian mines and began producing lithium hydroxide in Korea.

The partnership also extends to natural gas. In 2022, Posco International and Australia’s Hancock Energy jointly acquired Senex Energy, strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

Posco’s bilateral ties with Australia are now expanding into broader multilateral initiatives across the Asia-Pacific.

One example is the Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia, launched in partnership with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, Taiwan’s China Steel Corporation and Australia’s Hancock Prospecting in 2010. Posco is now working with Marubeni on a hot briquetted iron production project in Port Hedland in Western Australia.

"This multilateral partnership demonstrates how leading Asia-Pacific economies are working together to promote shared prosperity and a more resilient industrial ecosystem," Chang said.