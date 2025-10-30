South Korea has officially begun exporting Korean beef to the United Arab Emirates, marking its entry into the Middle East’s halal market.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Thursday, the first shipment — 1.5 metric tons of refrigerated and frozen Korean beef — departed from Incheon Airport earlier in the day, bound for the UAE.

The milestone shipment makes the UAE the fifth official importer of Korean beef, joining Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos, as Korea continues to diversify its agricultural exports beyond Asia.

The Agriculture Ministry highlighted the UAE’s strong potential as a premium beef market, noting that the country imports more than 90 percent of its beef consumption and has seen rising demand for high-end meats such as Japanese wagyu. Korean beef, known locally as hanwoo, is expected to find a niche among consumers seeking quality halal-certified alternatives.

“The UAE export is not just an expansion but a meaningful step into the 1.9 billion-person halal market,” said Vice Agriculture Minister Kang Hyoung-seok, adding that the ministry plans to support exporters through local promotions and additional market-access negotiations.

Officials said they will continue to strengthen quarantine cooperation and promotional campaigns to position Korean beef as a premium product in the Middle East.