GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — On the eve of the leaders’ summit, foreign and trade ministers from the 21 APEC member economies met Thursday to make a final push for consensus on adopting the Gyeongju Declaration.

The APEC Ministerial Meeting, also attended by World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, serves as the last checkpoint before the two-day leaders’ summit.

Ministers were gathered to assess this year’s progress across the forum’s working groups and on key agenda topics for artificial intelligence, demographic change and digital cooperation.

The meeting also sets the stage for vision and direction of the Gyeongju Declaration, which would anchor the forum’s outcomes in a year defined by intensifying geopolitical rivalry and economic headwinds.

As the 2025 chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Seoul is striving to issue the Gyeongju Declaration — reflecting APEC’s spirit of free and open trade, economic cooperation and integration — as the outcome of this year’s two-day APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday, despite surging protectionism and the weaponization of trade.

The declaration, which requires consensus among APEC’s 21 member economies, represents a grouping that accounts for 61 percent of global gross domestic product and 49 percent of world trade.

“Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, climate disruption and demographic shifts are testing both our resilience and our resolve,” South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said during the ministerial meeting. “Yet amid these headwinds, the Asia-Pacific region remains the engine of global growth and the best hope for a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also underscored the importance of preserving APEC’s core values amid growing headwinds, citing South Korea as an example of achieving prosperity through openness and trade.

South Korea has transformed from a $108-per-capita economy in 1965 into one more than 300 times larger, with its trade volume expanding 2,000-fold — becoming a global trading powerhouse.

“This success story mirrors the broader Asia-Pacific experience. Since APEC’s founding in 1989, trade and investment facilitation have lifted over 1 billion people out of poverty,” Yeo said. “Amid profound shifts in the global economy, there is no better time than now to rekindle the spirit of openness and cooperation.”

Yeo reaffirmed that “Korea’s commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system centered on the WTO remains unwavering.”

Yeo also underscored APEC’s role in strengthening connectivity among Asia-Pacific economies through open plurilateralism — a flexible and inclusive form of international cooperation in which a group of countries voluntarily agrees to work together on specific issues.

“Founded on voluntary cooperation, APEC has long served as an incubator of ideas and a cornerstone of open plurilateralism,” Yeo said. “Looking ahead, open plurilateralism will complement the WTO and reinforce regional connectivity, with APEC’s role as an incubator of ideas more vital than ever.”

Separate from the Gyeongju Declaration, the foreign and trade ministers are seeking to adopt a joint ministerial statement.

The APEC Ministerial Meeting joint statement is expected to comprehensively reflect the key outcomes of this year’s Senior Officials’ Meetings, forums and 14 sectoral ministerial meetings and high-level dialogue, as well as the broader achievements of APEC this year.