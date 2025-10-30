Sheet masks and pore-tightening serum among White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt's 'Korean skincare finds'

Karoline Leavitt, the 28-year-old White House press secretary traveling with US President Donald Trump on his state visit to South Korea, caught social media’s attention after posting her K-beauty haul on Instagram.

“South Korea skincare finds,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji, showing a carefully arranged display of Korean skincare products — from sheet masks and "zero pore" pads to brightening serum, cleansing oil and sunscreen.

Although Leavitt did not reveal where she made her purchases, some of the products featured “Olive Young Exclusive” labels, suggesting she stopped by the country’s largest health and beauty chain.

Her post appeared just as Gyeongju launched the APEC “K-Beauty Pavilion,” where foreign delegates and tourists can try out the latest Korean skin care trends throughout the summit. The showcase is being held at Hwangnyongwon in Gyeongju through Friday.