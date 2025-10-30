Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, one of the most influential figures in the global tech industry, is reportedly set for an informal get-together Thursday evening in Seoul with two of South Korea’s top business leaders — Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun— over fried chicken and beer.

The idea originated with Huang, who, the reports said citing unnamed industry sources, wanted to have an "open-minded conversation with the two, while experiencing Korea's chimaek culture." They are expected to meet at an eatery near Samseong Station in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Chimaek, referring to fried chicken and beer (maekju in Korean), is a beloved combination among locals for a meeting that is casual or amicable in nature.

The gathering of the three business behemoths, however, is drawing close attention from industry watchers for any signs of deeper collaboration across their respective fields. Lee and Chung lead the largest and third-largest corporations in South Korea, respectively, in terms of assets. Samsung Electronics is reportedly set to supply HBM3E to Nvidia, having passed the US-based tech giant's quality test recently for its fifth-generation 12-layer HBM3E product.

Hyundai Motor said in January that it has partnered with Nvidia for development of smart mobility solutions through artificial intelligence, such as software-defined vehicles and robotics.

Lee and Chung are scheduled to meet with Huang in Seoul and go to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, the next day to attend a dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Heads of prominent conglomerates in South Korea will attend the meeting, including Chey Tae-won, the chief of SK Group, which is the second-largest conglomerate in the country by assets.

Huang is set to attend the APEC CEO summit as a speaker.