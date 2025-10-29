South Korea can shape a new financial order with the blockchain revolution, according to Oh Kyoung-suk, chief executive officer of Dunamu, the operator of the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit.

Oh delivered a keynote speech on the theme "The Future of Currency & Global Financial Markets" at the 2025 APEC CEO Summit held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Wednesday.

"The growth potential of blockchain and stablecoins is truly immense, considering they are still at an early stage," he said. "In the blockchain revolution, Korea and Dunamu now have the opportunity to build a new financial order with global partners."

During the keynote speech, Oh introduced four new services that Dunamu is preparing in line with this vision. While Dunamu’s core service remains its crypto exchange Upbit, the company is gearing up to launch additional services to adapt to the evolving financial landscape.

The services introduced include Giwa Chain, a blockchain system that supports the issuance and circulation of stablecoins; GIWA Wallet, a wallet service that connects Web2 and Web3; VerifyVASP, a global travel rule solution connecting 150 institutions across 30 countries; and Upbit Custody, a digital asset custody service for institutional investors.

"This is no longer an era of designing money—it is an era of designing trust," Oh said, explaining that currency is guaranteed by algorithms and networks in the era of digital assets.

"Dunamu will begin this journey in Korea, expand across Asia, and move onto the global stage — creating a new model for the future of currency and global financial markets," he said.