GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held their second summit in two months in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the APEC summit, to discuss the modernization of the alliance, regional security, North Korea and trade.

As they sat down at the Gyeongju National Museum, Lee pledged to increase the nation’s defense budget while calling on the United States to grant permission for Seoul to obtain fuel for nuclear-powered submarines during his summit with the US leader.

The US leader arrived in Gyeongju for his two-day state visit during the week of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The leaders have a packed agenda centered on two main axes — security, including Washington's initiative to "modernize" the alliance, as well as trade, particularly the stalled tariff negotiations — alongside broader discussions on how to comprehensively deepen the alliance to advance peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“I believe that the Korea-US relationship should continue to advance through alliance modernization toward a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance," Lee told Trump during luncheon.

"To help ease the US’ defense burden, I would like to emphasize that South Korea will firmly move forward with increasing its defense budget and supporting its defense industry.”

As part of South Korea’s initiative to bolster its defense capabilities, Lee called on Trump to “determine whether to allow South Korea to obtain fuel for nuclear-powered submarines.”

Lee explained that South Korea's current diesel submarines have limited submerged endurance, which constrains their ability to track North Korean and Chinese submarines.

"If fuel supply were permitted, we could, using our own technology, construct multiple conventionally armed submarines and carry out maritime-defense operations in the East and West Seas around the peninsula — a step that would substantially reduce the operational burden on US forces," Lee told Trump.

The question of acquiring fuel for nuclear-powered submarines is tied to revising the current civil nuclear cooperation agreement signed between Seoul and Washington.

The most urgent requirement for an indigenous nuclear-submarine program is securing nuclear fuel, specifically enriched uranium.

However, under the current agreement, Seoul is permitted to enrich uranium to a level below 20 percent with Washington’s consent, while independent reprocessing of spent fuel remains prohibited

Lee also asked Trump to jumpstart negotiations to revise the nuclear agreement.

“I would ask that you instruct officials to advance substantive consultations so these matters can be resolved more quickly," Lee said.

The second meeting carries added significance as attention gravitates toward whether the summit will produce a formal, written outcome in the areas of security and trade — something the allies failed to achieve during the first Trump-Lee summit in Washington on Aug. 25.

Since then, Seoul and Washington have intensified efforts through working-level discussions to formalize their understandings on trade and security into a single document — either in the form of a fact sheet or a joint statement — to be issued following the second summit.

The key challenge to issuing a joint statement lies in the fact that the allies are still engaged in follow-up negotiations to narrow their differences over the framework of South Korea’s $350 billion investment package in the US.

Apart from the main agenda items on security and trade, the theme of the second Lee–Trump summit was peace.

Trump was awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa — South Korea’s highest decoration, in recognition of his contribution to peace on the Korean Peninsula and his continued role as a “peacemaker,” according to South Korea’s presidential office. Trump is the first sitting US president to receive this honor, the office added.

Lee also presented Trump with a replica of the Silla golden crown excavated from the Cheonmachong Tomb as a special gift to commemorate his visit to Korea.

“The crown symbolizes the long-standing peace of the Silla period, as well as a new era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula and shared growth that Korea and the US will build together,” South Korea’s presidential office said.

The luncheon venue was adorned with peace lilies, “symbolizing the hope that international peace achieved under President Trump’s leadership will also blossom on the peninsula,” according to Lee's office.