The South Korean government on Wednesday co-hosted an official memorial service with bereaved family members for the first time to mark the third anniversary of the Itaewon crowd crush that claimed 159 lives in 2022.

The memorial, jointly organized by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the Itaewon Disaster Citizens’ Countermeasures Committee, the Bereaved Families’ Association and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, took place at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul at 10:29 a.m., Thursday.

While memorials to honor the victims have been hosted in the past, this year’s memorial marks the first time the government formally held a commemoration jointly with the bereaved families since the tragedy that took place on Oct. 29 three years ago.

This year was also the first time families of foreign national victims took part in the commemoration ceremony, as family members of 21 victims from 12 countries were invited by the administration for the first time since the tragedy.

In place of President Lee Jae Myung who was unable to attend the event due to the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok was in attendance at Wednesday’s event, alongside National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Jung Chung-rae and leader of the main opposition People Power Party Jang Dong-hyeok, as well as some 2,000 civilians.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence and a memorial siren at 10:29 a.m., in remembrance of the victims.

“As the president, who should be responsible for the lives and safety of the people, I once again offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and to the Korean public,” said Lee through a video message. “We will reflect on the (government’s) insufficient response, the evasion of accountability and the lack of sincere apology and comfort — and make sure to right every one of those wrongs.”

Song Hae-jin, a member of the bereaved families’ association, urged the government to fulfill its promises in protecting the lives of the people.

“Although today marks the first time in three years that the government has stood with the families and citizens, this is only the beginning,” added Song. “The promises made today must be proven through actions tomorrow.”

The event featured a series of commemorative programs, including a tribute video, official speeches, poetry readings, musical performances and addresses by family members of foreign nationals who died in the disaster.