Previous buyer unable to complete payment, casting doubt on 2025 ceremony for prestigious 63-year-old film awards

The trademark rights to South Korea's Grand Bell Awards are being auctioned for the second time in less than two years after the organization that acquired the rights earlier this year failed to complete payment.

The bankruptcy trustee for the Federation of Korean Filmmakers, an umbrella organization representing film industry associations that hosted the awards, recently announced the auction of the Grand Bell Awards trademark, a legal representative for the federation confirmed to The Korea Herald. The Korea Film Producers' Association, which acquired the trademark rights in February, paid only the down payment and failed to submit the remaining balance.

Bids are due by Nov. 10 through a stalking horse bid process, according to court documents posted on the Seoul Bankruptcy Court website on Oct. 24.

The development indicates the 60th Grand Bell Awards ceremony, already canceled in 2024, is unlikely to take place this year. The Grand Bell Awards, launched in 1962, is the oldest of South Korea's three major film awards alongside the Blue Dragon Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards. It has typically been held in November, the last of the three major awards each year.

In December 2023, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court declared the Federation of Korean Filmmakers bankrupt. The federation, which had hosted the awards since 1986, had reportedly accumulated over 800 million won ($560,000) in debt. The court determined the amount was too large for the nonprofit to repay through membership fees and donations alone.

The trademark rights were first auctioned in November 2024 with a minimum bid of 56 million won. The Korea Film Producers' Association, a nonprofit established in 2004 to protect the rights of film planners and producers, won that initial auction. Despite announcing plans to revitalize the ceremony, the association was unable to meet its financial obligations beyond the initial deposit.

Apart from its financial troubles, the awards have faced mounting controversy in recent years. Internal disputes among member organizations and criticism over opaque judging criteria have eroded the ceremony's credibility.

In 2015, all nominees for best actor and best actress publicly announced they would boycott the event after the organization threatened to withhold awards from those who did not physically attend. The 59th ceremony in November 2023, the last time the awards were held, was marked by poor attendance, with nearly half of invited guests absent.