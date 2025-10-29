The Supreme Court recently upheld the 14-year prison sentence given to a 59-year-old man, who murdered his girlfriend and kept her body in cement for 16 years.

South Korea's top court also confirmed a 30-month prison term for the same defendant for charges of drug use.

The defendant killed his girlfriend, in her 30s at the time, in October 2008 after the two quarreled over their relationship. He then concealed her body on the roof of his home, building a brick wall and pouring cement into the structure to make it seem like part of the building.

The defendant continued to live in that house until he was arrested for drug use in 2016.

Authorities only became aware of the murder after building repairs conducted in August last year uncovered the bag containing the victim's body.