Ready Server's new VPS service offers unmetered access, per-hour billing, and enterprise-grade performance for growing businesses.

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Server, a server hosting service provider from Singapore, has introduced a new Virtual Private Server (VPS) service aimed at tackling the prohibitive costs and complexity often faced by growing enterprises. With its unique per-hour billing and unmetered internet access under a fair-use policy, the new VPS hosting service provides businesses of all sizes with the financial agility to scale instantly, ensuring zero waste and predictable expenditure without worrying about bandwidth caps or unexpected cloud fees.

Growth of Digital Economy Drives New Opportunities for Smarter Hosting Services

Singapore's digital economy continues to thrive, contributing S$128.1 billion (18.6% of GDP) in 2024, up S$12 billion from the previous year. As industries such as finance, manufacturing, and professional services accelerate their digital transformations, demand for robust, scalable technology infrastructure has surged, creating new opportunities for smarter hosting solutions.

While public cloud platforms offer agility, small businesses often face additional, sometimes hidden costs from repeated deployments, data transfers, and idle virtual machines. Many also struggle to ensure machine compatibility and timely updates across applications. This infrastructure complexity diverts valuable time and resources away from innovation.

"Financial agility is becoming the new competitive edge in our digital-first economy," said Alan Woo, Director of Ready Server. "Many small and growing businesses struggle with the rigid pricing and hidden costs of traditional cloud platforms. Our innovative per-hour billing and unmetered access give them the flexibility to manage resources and costs on their own terms, thus giving Singaporean enterprises the granular control over expenditure they need to innovate without capital risk."

Strengthening the Nation's Digital Backbone with High-Performance Hosting

Designed to handle diverse workloads, the hosting service enables developers and enterprises to build, test, and scale with confidence. From developers creating new apps to SMEs running online stores, and large organisations managing critical systems, Ready Server's VPS hosting service ensures stable, secure performance.

The hosting service operates from Ready Server's state-of-the-art data centres in Singapore, featuring more than 5,000 CPU cores for scalable performance and 100TB of ultra-fast SSD storage for maximum speed and reliability.

Real-Time Control Across Devices

Businesses can take full control of their operations through the mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices. This allows them to conveniently manage and monitor their servers from anywhere, at any time.

Flexible and Transparent Pricing

The new VPS hosting service is available with flexible, per-hour billing starting at S$0.00694/hour (approximately S$5/month). This provides businesses with a truly flexible, risk-free pathway to high-performance computing that ensures zero wastage and the freedom to start projects anytime without committing to a long-term plan.

To get started, download the app and sign up and claim free credits to try the VPS service at https://www.readyserver.sg/download-mobile-app/ or learn more at https://www.readyserver.sg/.

About Ready Server

At Ready Server, we're building a better VPS hosting experience for developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. Our mission is to provide fast, reliable, and affordable VPS solutions that empower you to focus on what matters most – building and growing your online projects.