Itzy will host an international tour in February, starting with three shows in Seoul, label JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday.

“Tunnel Vision” kicks off Feb. 13-15 and is named after the group's 11th EP, which releases Nov. 10. The new set, comprising six tracks, is slated to hit shelves about five months after the 10th EP, “Girls Will Be Girls.” That mini album topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 10 regions as well as its Worldwide Albums chart.

The upcoming tour comes approximately 1 1/2 years after Itzy's previous concert series, “Born To Be,” which travelled to 28 cities for 32 shows.