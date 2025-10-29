Mayor Joo hopes Gyeongju is remembered as city linking heritage, innovation

South Korea decided to hold the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in June 2024. Soon after, the martial law crisis plunged the national government into chaos, leaving the city with limited time and resources to prepare until the current Lee Jae Myung administration took office on June 4 this year.

Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young said the situation allowed him to focus on two key priorities.

“Though the window of time was narrow, we took it as an opportunity to demonstrate Gyeongju’s capabilities,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald. “Above all, we have prioritized two things — safety and dignity.”

Against that backdrop, Joo said ensuring the summit’s safety has been the city’s top concern, to guarantee the event proceeds smoothly and without incident.

He said the city, in close cooperation with the central government and the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office, has prepared every detail related to transportation, security and accommodation. This year, the city renovated the Hwabaek International Convention Center, where the main Leaders’ Meeting will take place, and opened the International Media Center, which features internet access, briefing rooms and conference facilities.

During the event, the city will operate additional shuttle buses to key venues while maintaining regular public transport. Real-time updates will be available to help drivers avoid congested areas, and a 24-hour control center will be in operation to monitor traffic and security conditions.

Often called “the city of a thousand years,” Gyeongju is well known as the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC–AD 935) and home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage sites. The city adopted the slogan “Gyeongju, where the heritage of the past meets the innovation of the future” for the APEC summit.

Joo encouraged visitors attending the summit to explore some of the city’s highlights, including Bulguksa Temple, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, Woljeong Bridge and Hwangridan-gil Street.

He particularly recommended the XR Bus Tour, where passengers can explore the Silla era through extended reality technology, and the media facade display at Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory dating back to the Silla period. Traditional performances and a citizens’ welcoming parade will also be held during the event period, he added.

Joo said hosting the APEC summit will be a "golden opportunity" to bring structural changes to the city’s economy, given the event’s potential to attract investment, create jobs and enhance the city’s global profile.

“Analyses say the summit will generate about 7.4 trillion won in economic impact, contributing not only to short-term consumption but also to the growth of local businesses and job creation,” Joo said.

“I am confident that this summit will mark the beginning of Gyeongju’s transformation from a ‘tourism city’ into an ‘international economic city.’”

According to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the summit is expected to bring about 3.3 trillion won in short-term effects, such as boosting local consumption, and 4.1 trillion won in long-term benefits, including enhanced national brand value and socioeconomic gains.

Looking ahead, Joo said he hopes Gyeongju will be remembered as “a city where the innovation of tomorrow stands upon a thousand years of cultural heritage.”

“Gyeongju is growing into a sustainable city where culture, economy and technology coexist,” he said. “Through this summit, I hope Gyeongju will establish itself as a global city preparing for the future.”

He underscored that the APEC summit will not be an end but a new beginning for the city.

According to Joo, Gyeongju plans to be designated as a Global Convention Complex — a government designation for cities equipped to host international conferences — and to hold an annual industrial and investment forum using the exhibition facilities featured during the summit.

“We will develop Gyeongju into the ‘Davos of the East,’ leading Asia’s cultural and economic dialogue,” he said.

The APEC summit in Gyeongju, the first hosted by South Korea in 20 years, since the previous one in Busan in 2005, will take place on Friday and Saturday.