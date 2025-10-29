Dubai Municipality unveils Circle Dubai project championing sustainability and waste reduction at Asia-Pacific Cities Summit

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embodying Dubai's commitment to supporting global efforts towards sustainable cities, Dubai Municipality launched its pioneering project, Circle Dubai, in sustainable waste management. The launch took place during the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit – Mayors Forum 2025, which Dubai is hosting from 27 October to 29, 2025.

Circle Dubai is a community-driven initiative that embodies Dubai Municipality's commitment to reducing waste generation, promoting recycling, and advancing the circular economy. Aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to establish a comprehensive, sustainable waste management system. The project seeks to reduce waste at the source, achieve 100% source-sorting across all residential areas, divert types of waste from landfills, enhance recycling and treatment processes to support Dubai's long-term environmental goals.



Commenting on the project's importance, H.E Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the project's primary objective is to spread awareness on a broad scale, highlighting the importance of individual and institutional participation in achieving its goals. It also highlights the environmental and economic benefits of reducing and sorting waste, enhancing community response and motivating individuals and institutions to adopt sustainable practices. This will ultimately make Dubai a zero-waste city and a leading global centre for sustainability and environmental conservation.

For his part, Eng. Adel Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project targets nine vital sectors in the city, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, real estate, tourism, education, waste management, and labour employment. It aims to preserve the emirate's attractiveness and advance collective behavioural change through a shared sense of social responsibility.

Dubai Municipality has developed a pioneering digital education system powered by smart technologies, including training content tailored to each targeted sector. This helps consolidate knowledge and link it to daily behaviours. It will also launch the 'Dubai Sustainability Ambassadors' programme, in collaboration with the 'Dubai Neighbourhoods Ambassadors' initiative, to select and train representatives from various sectors to serve as awareness leaders through activities, practical experiences, and door-to-door campaigns.

The project is supported by a network of private-sector partnerships and a plan to implement 17 strategic projects, supported by 26 performance indicators, in collaboration with various institutions. This will enhance sector integration and create a comprehensive, sustainable impact.