Agoda's Flagship Store offers ONYX Hospitality a tailored digital storefront providing enhanced brand visibility and global marketing opportunities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the backdrop of the latest ITB Asia event that took place in Singapore from 15th to 17th October, digital travel platform Agoda has welcomed ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading regional hospitality management company in Southeast Asia specializing in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residence, as the latest chain to sign up to its unique Flagship Store offering. The initiative gives hotel groups enhanced brand visibility and exclusive marketing opportunities while offering travelers a dedicated digital storefront to discover and book ONYX's hotels.

The latest Agoda Flagship Store offering is a multichannel marketing solution that enables hotel brands to create and showcase their story, build customer loyalty and support revenue growth. Unlike standard listings, the Flagship Store brings together a partner's entire portfolio into one curated hub. ONYX Hospitality Group, a Bangkok-based company with a growing portfolio of properties across Asia Pacific, now has its Amari, OZO, and Shama brands featured in its very own curated Flagship Store.

"The Flagship Store offering forms an important part of Agoda's commitment to help our hotel partners stand out in a competitive market and connect more effectively with global travelers," said Romain Christodoulou, Vice President of Supply at Agoda. "We are excited to have ONYX Hospitality onboard, a trusted partner that shares our commitment to digital innovation and delivering excellent experiences for travellers as they book with confidence and convenience."

Through this collaboration, ONYX Hospitality gains a visibility boost via exclusive entry points on Agoda's platform, access to extensive global marketing channels, exclusive promotional opportunities, and detailed performance insights. For travelers, the Flagship Store makes it easier to explore ONYX Hospitality's properties and enjoy the best available deals when booking with Agoda.

"We are excited to collaborate with Agoda, whose advanced technology and strong marketing capabilities make them the ideal partner to showcase our properties in a dedicated and engaging way," said Mr. Bharath Satyavolu, Vice President, Commercial, ONYX Hospitality. "This initiative supports our commitment to combining exceptional hospitality with the latest digital solutions."

The launch of the ONYX Flagship Store represents one of the first partners on Agoda's broader Flagship Store offering, designed to provide leading hotel groups with new ways to promote their brands and engage customers. It highlights hoteliers' brand identity with customized visuals, exclusive promotional placements, and tailored marketing support.

Hospitality groups and hoteliers that have already utilized the platform include Accor Thailand. For travelers, this means an experience that feels closer to booking directly with the hotel brand, while still accessing Agoda's global deals, customer service, and loyalty benefits.

Travelers can visit the ONYX Flagship Store on Agoda here.

