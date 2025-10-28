South Korea’s presidential office on Tuesday released a series of digital goods to commemorate the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which opens Friday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

According to the office, the collection draws inspiration from traditional Korean crafts and the cultural heritage of Gyeongju, once the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935).

“The items were designed to reflect the normalization of South Korea’s diplomacy and to wish for the successful hosting of the APEC summit,” the presidential office added.

The digital designs feature the official APEC 2025 emblem symbolizing harmony among the 21 APEC member economies, along with images of Gyeongju’s cultural heritage and photos of President Lee Jae Myung during his visit to the UN General Assembly in September.

The collection includes four smartwatch backgrounds for Android, nine for Apple Watch, and eight smartphone wallpapers, available for download from the presidential office’s official website: www.president.go.kr.

The APEC summit, set for Friday and Saturday, marks the first time in 20 years that South Korea has hosted the event, following the 2005 summit in Busan.