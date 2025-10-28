South Korean police have drawn up a strict response plan to deal with anti-China protests ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, warning that such demonstrations could harm the country’s diplomatic, social and economic interests as well as affect the nation’s international standing during the high-profile event.

According to an internal police document obtained by Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Bu-nam, the police have established a special task force to monitor and respond to the spread of false or malicious information in real time. The task force will target cases of intentional misinformation, fact distortion and online incitement, which it says go beyond the limits of free speech.

The document also outlines a coordinated plan to counter far-right rallies that target China or Chinese nationals, particularly during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the country for the APEC summit.

The police noted that the Chinese Embassy in Seoul had expressed concern over the protests and that such incidents risk “damaging bilateral relations and the national image."

It also cited recent demonstrations in downtown Seoul, where participants tore Chinese flags and defaced banners featuring Xi’s image, describing them as potential diplomatic flashpoints but acknowledging “limitations in imposing penalties.”

"The nature of such rallies makes it difficult to identify victims,” the report said, calling for new legislation to provide a clearer legal basis for sanctions against hate speech.

Under Article 47 of Korea’s Telecommunications Basic Act, those who spread false information for personal gain or to harm others can face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.

The move follows a wave of anti-China rallies held in recent months near the Chinese Embassy in Seoul’s Myeong-dong district and in Daerim-dong, sparking clashes between protesters and local merchants who feared damage to tourism and sales.

The document details a three-stage response scenario: pre-approval guidance, on-site management and post-event judicial action.

During the initial stage, police will assess risk levels based on rally permit applications. Measures such as restricting hate slogans or limiting marches in areas with large foreign populations may be imposed under the Assembly and Demonstration Act.

In the field, authorities plan to deploy officers proportionally based on the rally’s size and intensity. Negotiation officers and vehicles with loudspeakers will issue repeated warnings in cases of hate speech, while riot units will intervene to block or disperse crowds attempting to deviate from approved routes or provoke clashes.

Post-event, police will document and investigate violations of public order laws, including illegal assembly or obstruction of business.

However, officials admitted that existing criminal statutes, such as Article 107 (insulting a foreign head of state) and Article 109 (desecration of foreign flags), rarely apply to ordinary protestors. The agency said it is commissioning a research project to clarify the legal definitions of hate speech and their enforcement limitations.

The report also highlighted the difficulty of prosecution, as hate remarks such as “China Out” fall into a gray area between free expression and discrimination. The police said they are wary of infringing on free speech or human rights but stressed the need for “objective standards” to determine when such expressions threaten public order.

As part of this effort, the Korean National Police Agency is referencing international precedents, including Japan’s Hate Speech Elimination Act, which was enacted in response to anti-Korean rallies in 2016. The law, upheld by Japanese courts, allowed local governments such as Osaka to restrict hate demonstrations deemed harmful to social harmony.

Meanwhile, police have been on high alert since Oct. 20, stepping up security around the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main APEC venue. On Tuesday, the police declared the highest alert in its response system, allowing for full mobilization of available personnel and suspension of all leave.

More than 6,000 officers from 87 mobile units will be deployed in Gyeongju and Busan, while the Seoul Metropolitan Police will assign around 4,800 officers to manage potential rallies and ensure public safety during both the APEC summit and Halloween weekend.