NINGHAI, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nusign, an independently operated brand under Deli Group, successfully held its global brand launch event in Ninghai, Zhejiang on October 27, 2025. The event marked the comprehensive initiation of Nusign's internationalization strategy, representing its official debut in the global market. Senior leaders from Deli Group, along with over 200 outstanding distributor partners from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, attended the event, joining Nusign in outlining a clear path for global development.

Articulating the Brand Renewal Vision, Unveiling the High-Growth Path

"From 2024 to 2025, the transformation at Nusign has encompassed not only 'global expansion' in the market, 'iterative upgrades' in products, and a 'refreshed image' for the brand, but more profoundly, a strategic shift from 'outputting products' to 'outputting philosophy'," reflected Adrian Lee, Vice President of Deli Group and Managing Director of Nusign, in his address. Adrian Lee highlighted that Nusign brings together the expertise of design teams from China, Japan, and South Korea, backed by the endorsement of renowned international industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa. It is this steadfast dedication to aesthetics and innovation that has fueled the rapid growth of Nusign's product lines.

Laying the Foundation for Global Strategy, Showcasing Group Strengths

Charlie Huang, General Manager of Deli Group's Overseas Business Division, detailed the three core pillars paving the way for Nusign's internationalization during the conference: a long-cultivated overseas market presence, a mature global supply chain network, and efficient localized operational capabilities. He emphasized that the Group has built a highly efficient system capable of responding nimbly to global market demands. Leveraging the Group's local teams and resources worldwide, Nusign will deeply understand and cater to diverse market needs, providing partners with digital empowerment spanning from logistics to marketing. This ensures Nusign starts strong and secures long-term advantages within the intensely competitive global landscape.

Interpreting the "Design-Driven" Core, Launching a New Product Matrix

A new product matrix covering several core series was officially launched during the event. This includes the 'Master Series' led by international design master Naoto Fukasawa, the fresh and soothing 'Sunshine Whisper', the 'Natural Fluid' inspired by organic forms, the 'Classic Series' inheriting the brand's essence, and the 'PUZZLE Series' featuring freely combinable pen clips that emphasize personalized expression. These products comprehensively cover three major scenarios: learning, work, and home life. Through their minimalist aesthetics, practical functionality, and refined craftsmanship, they collectively embody Nusign's uncompromising pursuit of aesthetic excellence and its competitiveness in the global market.

With the successful conclusion of its global launch event in Ninghai, Nusign has officially entered a new phase of international development. Moving forward, supported by its clear brand positioning, exceptional product strength, and solid Group backing, Nusign will join hands with global partners to steadily advance towards its vision of becoming a leading international aesthetic stationery brand.