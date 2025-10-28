Kumho Tire said Tuesday its WinterCraft WP52+ ranked third and earned the top “Exemplary” rating in German automotive magazine Auto Bild’s 2025 winter tire test.

Auto Bild evaluated 51 winter tire models sold in Europe, assessing key performance factors such as handling and braking in snow as well as on dry and wet surfaces. Kumho’s new European winter tire received high marks for its driving performance and stability.

The magazine is known for its comprehensive performance testing of vehicles and related products, with its results widely regarded in the automotive industry as a benchmark for product quality and a trusted source for consumers, the tire-maker said.

The WinterCraft WP52+ features a specialized winter rubber compound infused with natural ingredients to deliver strong traction and handling even on snowy roads. Its tread pattern and drainage design help reduce hydroplaning, providing solid grip and braking power for safe winter driving.

To meet growing demand for electric vehicles, Kumho has applied its proprietary EV tire technology across all available sizes of the WP52+ lineup, resulting in lower noise and improved wear resistance. The model is engineered to deliver high performance in both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles, and includes versions with high load capacity technology for heavier models.

The company added that the tire has also achieved top scores in product comparison tests conducted by TUV Sud, a global testing and certification body based in Germany.

“Earning the ‘Exemplary’ rating in the Auto Bild test is a clear testament to Kumho Tire’s technological excellence and quality, which are now fully recognized in the European market,” said Lee Kang-seung, executive vice president and head of Kumho Tire Europe.