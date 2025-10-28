South Korean telecom carrier KT Corp. said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Kyndryl, the world's largest infrastructure services provider, to collaborate on KT's artificial intelligence transformation (AX) business.

Kyndryl, which was spun off from IBM's infrastructure services division in 2021, designs complex IT systems and helps companies ensure stable operation of their infrastructure. It currently provides advisory, implementation and management services to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries.

Under the agreement, KT plans to provide customized AX services to its business-to-business customers, with a focus on expanding into regulated industries that have strict security requirements. This partnership also includes cooperation on security software design, joint training to strengthen the AX capabilities of KT employees, and the modernization of KT's internal IT systems and in-house infrastructure.

"We are proud to work with KT to expand the adoption of AI throughout its operations," said Petra Goude, president for strategic markets at Kyndryl. "This collaboration will allow KT to support customers more quickly in the AI era."

"Through collaboration with Kyndryl, we will be able to strengthen our AI, cloud and security capabilities, as well as our global execution. We will provide stable and reliable AI transformation services to customers in the public sector, finance and other major industries," said Jung Woo-jin, head of KT's strategic and business consulting division.