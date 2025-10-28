New launch marks first major outcome of Kakao’s strategic tie-up with OpenAI

Kakao on Tuesday rolled out ChatGPT for Kakao, a new feature that embeds OpenAI’s powerful chatbot directly into KakaoTalk, the company’s flagship messaging app. The launch marks the first tangible result of Kakao’s strategic partnership with the US-based artificial intelligence firm, announced in February.

The integration enables users to access the latest version of ChatGPT without installing a separate app. By tapping the newly added "ChatGPT" icon at the top of the chat tab, users can initiate conversations ranging from casual questions to more complex tasks — all within the familiar KakaoTalk interface.

“The key advantage is accessibility,” said Yoo Yong-ha, AI agent platform performance lead at Kakao, during a press briefing at the company’s headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. “We designed this so users can interact with ChatGPT through KakaoTalk, which they already use dozens of times a day, without the hassle of additional installations.”

Users can share AI-generated responses in chatrooms or continue conversations based on previous prompts. The service is currently limited to mobile users aged 14 and above, as the PC version of KakaoTalk does not yet support this feature.

Existing ChatGPT users can log in using their OpenAI credentials, while new users may register via Kakao accounts. Subscription pricing follows OpenAI’s existing plans, while free-tier users will face usage limits.

The launch follows several months of co-development between the two firms. “Kakao and OpenAI worked closely to develop a service tailored for Korean users,” Yoo said. “This is only the beginning of our collaboration.”

Additionally, Kakao unveiled Kakao Tools, a new AI agent platform powered by ChatGPT that connects with various Kakao services such as Kakao Map, KakaoTalk Reservations, KakaoTalk Gifts and Melon, the firm’s music streaming service. The platform is set to expand gradually through third-party integrations.

Kakao also introduced Kanana in KakaoTalk, a proprietary conversational AI now undergoing pilot testing within its messaging app. Since Oct. 16, a limited pool of users has been testing the service, which aims to understand conversational context and proactively assist users — for example, by suggesting helpful actions or initiating messages based on inferred user intent.

“Kanana helps with daily tasks, from offering local recommendations to reminding users of missed appointments,” said Kang Ji-hoon, lead of AI discovery performance at Kakao. The company plans to expand the service to Android in the first quarter of next year by reflecting user feedback, and then officially launch the service.

Meanwhile, Kakao confirmed plans to restore the original list-style layout of the KakaoTalk Friends tab within the fourth quarter, following backlash over a recent design update. No specific date was given as of Tuesday.

The tab had been revamped into a "feed-style" layout last month, prompting criticism that the change interfered with KakaoTalk’s key messaging function. The company reversed course and committed to reinstating the original format within a week of the redesign.