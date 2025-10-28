Police tighten crackdown on illegal foreign residents, deploy anti-drone systems ahead of Trump, Xi visits

Preparing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders for this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the ancient southeastern city of Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, was transformed into a fortress on Tuesday.

From the serene lakeside paths of the Bomun Tourist Complex to the bustling streets of Hwangnidan-gil, the city is now under its highest security alert — known as “gapho emergency.” The gapho alert is the highest emergency level in the police emergency response system and allows the mobilization of 100 percent of all available police personnel.

More than 19,000 police officers, special forces and military personnel have been mobilized each day, with airspace restrictions, anti-drone defenses and armored vehicles reinforcing the tight cordon.

At the Hwabaek International Convention Center, the main summit venue, authorities have implemented access control like that at an international airport. Metal barricades line every entrance, and identification checks and bag inspections are mandatory for all personnel. The approach roads have been sealed off by tiered security perimeters connecting the summit hall, the leaders’ hotels and the Gyeongju Arts Center, which serves as the APEC CEO Summit venue.

Police patrol cars and motorcycles continuously circle the Bomun area, escorting diplomatic convoys through Gyeongju’s narrow roads. Drone-jamming and interception systems have been deployed over the no-fly zone surrounding the complex, while helicopters hover above the skyline, performing constant surveillance.

Nearby, the Hilton Hotel — where Trump is expected to stay — and the Kolon Hotel, believed to host Xi, are heavily guarded by Korean and foreign security agents. Visitors approaching the sites are politely but firmly turned away.

The Gyeongbuk Provincial Police have reorganized security operations to run around the clock through a dual command system — one at headquarters and another embedded in the field. All officer leave has been suspended, and every available unit has been activated.

Local officers familiar with the city’s geography have been assigned to tourist and downtown areas, forming dedicated crime prevention, patrol and response teams. Hwangnidan-gil, Gyeongju Station and Daereungwon — popular sites for visitors, and potential protest zones — have been declared special security districts, allowing immediate deployment of backup forces in case of emergencies.

Fire and rescue units are also maintaining 24-hour standby operations, with additional fire trucks and ambulances stationed near major venues.

Parallel to the security lockdown, the Ministry of Justice and Gyeongju Police Station have intensified their regional crackdown on foreign nationals staying in the country illegally — a move officials say aims to preempt possible security vulnerabilities during the summit.

Joint inspection teams have been patrolling areas in the host city known to have higher numbers of undocumented foreign nationals, including Seonggeon-dong, Chunghyo-dong and Oedong. More than 20 undocumented individuals have already been deported since the operation began earlier this month, according to officials.

Hotels and guesthouses across North Gyeongsang Province, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan are now required to report all foreign guests — regardless of visa status — under a special “short-term lodging declaration system” effective through Nov. 1. Both businesses and foreign guests that fail to comply face fines of up to 500,000 won ($348).

The South Korean military has expanded its on-site support for the APEC summit to nearly 3,900 personnel — an increase of about 1,300 from earlier plans — to bolster security and operational readiness during the gathering.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that a total of 3,900 service members have been dispatched to assist in protecting the summit venues, conducting perimeter patrols, and supporting logistics and interpretation tasks.

A ministry official, declining to be named, confirmed that “some of the troops were deployed last week,” adding that “the full contingent is now in place and performing its assigned missions as of today.”

Trump will visit Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive Thursday for a face-to-face summit with the US president in Gyeongju.