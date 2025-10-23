Gyeongju braces to greet global leaders, business moguls as final touches near completion

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province — South Korea’s prime minister and the governor of North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday voiced optimism over the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

Speaking to reporters in the host city, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said the confirmed attendance of both leaders “opens the possibility” of a successful summit and a potential breakthrough in US-China relations.

“Since the leaders (the US and China) will indeed be participating, I believe that alone opens the possibility of success (for the APEC summit),” Kim said. “Given the ongoing issues and tensions — including those surrounding tariff negotiations — I hope this summit will help move things toward a certain degree of resolution, not only between the US and China but also between South Korea and the US.”

North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo echoed Kim’s optimism, saying it would be most practical for the two leaders to meet in Gyeongju, given Trump’s short visit.

“From what I understand, President Trump plans to stay for about two days. Given that limited timeframe, it would be difficult for him to travel to Seoul for a summit,” Lee said. “So, in my view, the meeting would have to take place in Gyeongju. That’s the only practical option.”

Lee added that if the meeting materializes, it could be held at the Gyeongju National Museum, which recently added a new banquet hall designed in a traditional Korean architectural style. “From our perspective, it’s an excellent location,” he said.

According to the APEC Summit Preparatory Committee, the Hwabaek International Convention Center — remodeled at 15.3 billion won ($10.6 million) — has nearly completed preparations to host the high-level meetings.

The three-story convention center, with a total floor area of 31,872 square meters, will mainly accommodate the heads of state on its upper floors, where the main conference hall and VIP lounges are located. These areas have limited access for security reasons.

Adjacent to the venue is the newly built International Media Center, which will serve as the hub for press coverage. Based on previous summits, organizers expect around 3,000 domestic and foreign journalists to gather there. The facility comprises a 440-seat main briefing hall, three briefing rooms, and multiple interview booths to accommodate real-time updates and media interactions throughout the two-day event.