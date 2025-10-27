The Korea Forest Service introduced its international forest cooperation initiatives at the 27th meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice of the UN, held in Panama from Oct. 20-24.

At a side event, the KFS highlighted its Forest Ecosystem Restoration Initiative — a program launched under Korea’s leadership in 2014 — by showcasing its efforts to build restoration capacity in developing countries and emphasizing the need for international cooperation to promote forest biodiversity.

The event was organized by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests, a coalition of 16 international organizations, to share best practices for forest biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and equitable benefit sharing.

“It was a meaningful opportunity to share Korea’s leadership and commitment to promoting sustainable forest ecosystem restoration with the international community,” stated Choi Won-jae, assistant director of the international cooperation division of the KFS.

Lee Hyun-ju, director of the international cooperation division, added that Korea's recent recognition bolsters its leadership role. "Korea’s successful reforestation record was recognized globally with its inclusion in the UNESCO Memory of the World register in April this year," Lee said. "Building on our extensive experience in forest restoration and management, we will continue our efforts to contribute to the enhancement of forest biodiversity worldwide.”