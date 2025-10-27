A South Korean hair loss care brand developed by a team of scientists from Korea's top science and tech university, KAIST, has made its North American debut through Amazon, the company said Monday.

Created by beauty startup Polyphenol Factory, Grabity’s flagship product — the Grabity hair lifting shampoo — features a patented ingredient called LiftMax 308, which forms a protective layer on hair to reduce damage and boost volume.

Developed by KAIST chemistry professor Lee Hae-shin and his research team, the formula is backed by the university’s patent and clinical data.

“Global demand for scientifically proven hair care solutions is growing,” Lee said. “Grabity offers visible volume and thickness improvements after just one use.”

Following its Amazon launch, Grabity plans to open a TikTok shop and expand into major US beauty retailers, including Ulta Beauty.