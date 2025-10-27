The Hanwha LifePlus International Crown in South Korea concluded last week, with Team Australia claiming victory at the LPGA’s biennial women’s professional team golf tournament.

Hanwha Life said Monday that the four-day event was held at Goyang New Korea Country Club from Thursday to Sunday, with Hanwha Group serving as title sponsor under its financial brand, Hanwha LifePlus.

It marked the first time the tournament was held in Korea since 2018.

The match-play event this year featured eight teams and 32 players, including national squads from the US, Korea, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and China, along with a “World” team comprising players from other countries.

Australia secured its first-ever victory at the event, led by Minjee Lee and Hannah Green. The team outperformed the defending champion US squad, which settled for the runner-up position. Lee was also named this year’s most valuable player.

The Goyang edition marked Hanwha LifePlus’s third year as title sponsor of the International Crown, following its debut in 2023. Hanwha Group has played a leading role in supporting women’s golf in Korea since launching the Hanwha Cup Seoul Women’s Open in 1990, promoting the development of training systems and infrastructure for female players and helping them advance onto the global stage.

“This year’s International Crown showcased the growing competitiveness of women’s sports and the potential to expand game and fan culture,” said Hanwha Life Co-CEO Kwon Hyeuk-woong.

“We will continue to create diverse opportunities in sports to help drive positive change across society.”