BTS is set to launch its biggest world tour to date with 65 shows, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing sources.

Approximately half of the shows will be held in North America, it added.

Following the report, however, the group's label Big Hit Music said that neither the timetable nor the size of the 2026 tour has been decided.

As of June, all members of the band have completed their mandatory military service and have since been working on a new album. BTS is expected to release an album in March, about three years after its anthology album. “Proof.”

Next year's tour is likely to come on the heels of the album release. BTS last performed as a whole group in Las Vegas in April 2022, for the final show of its four-city tour that raked in $18 million through 12 shows.