Phu Quoc, one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations, has been named the most beautiful island in Asia and the third most beautiful in the world by Conde Nast Traveler.

The American travel magazine’s readers ranked Phu Quoc first in Asia with a score of 95.51 out of 100, up 0.15 points from 2024, surpassing Bali for the first time. Malaysia’s Langkawi and Thailand’s Koh Samui placed second and third, respectively. Bali, last year’s winner, fell to sixth place after Boracay and Palawan in the Philippines.

From January to September, Phu Quoc welcomed 1.2 million foreign visitors, a 65.8 percent increase year-on-year, exceeding its annual target of 1 million. Including domestic tourists, total arrivals reached 6.5 million, already surpassing last year’s 5.9 million.

More than 757,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers participated in the survey, voting on categories such as cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruises, spas and airlines.