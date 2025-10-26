By Rep. Kim Eun-hye

For over 70 years, the US-Korea alliance has served as the cornerstone of South Korea's security and a central pillar of the liberal democratic order. However, the second Donald Trump administration presents both a new test and a unique opportunity for both nations.

Unless the alliance evolves beyond military cooperation into a robust economic and technological partnership, South Korea's future competitiveness could be at serious risk. As the saying goes, "A friend in need is a friend indeed." This will be the key to this future partnership.

During a recent visit to the United States, I met with former Trump administration officials and experts in diplomacy and trade. One theme that stood out was the need for a "creative relationship" between the US and South Korea. This refers not to a one-sided alliance of the past, but to a new model of cooperation, "US-Korea Alliance 2.0," built on mutual interests and shared gains. Strengthening partnerships in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, nuclear energy and semiconductors is how we can tangibly strengthen the alliance between free democracies.

Shipbuilding and nuclear energy, in particular, can form the twin pillars of this new alliance.

In a time of growing maritime competition, the US needs South Korea's world-class shipbuilding capabilities. At the same time, the US is prioritizing energy security through small modular reactors, a goal that depends heavily on Korean expertise in advanced manufacturing and construction. The "Shipbuilding Alliance" proposed by the Trump administration could become a powerful symbol of US-Korea economic and security cooperation.

South Korea has already proven itself as one of America's most trusted economic partners. With annual investment in the US nearing $30 billion, Korean companies are creating win-win models for both countries across production, employment and technology transfer.

It is now imperative for the Korean government to treat the shipbuilding, semiconductor, defense and automotive industries as strategic national assets and to approach trade and tariff negotiations with a firm, consistent stance. What is crucial here is the consistency of industrial policy and long-term investment in technological innovation.

The shipbuilding and nuclear power industries should be regarded not as short-term economic stimulus tools, but as key drivers of the nation's future growth. Systematic and sustained policies are needed to support workforce development, R&D and overseas project participation.

In particular, by expanding strategic R&D investments in next-generation nuclear technologies such as small modular reactors and sodium-cooled fast reactors, as well as in emerging growth areas like eco-friendly ships and marine energy, Korea can position itself as a key partner alongside the United States in leading the future energy transition and marine industry innovation.

The real roadblocks, however, lie not only in Washington. South Korea's shipbuilding industry, the very foundation of this new alliance, is under pressure from domestic legislation like the "Yellow Envelope" law, which puts prime contractors in direct legal confrontation with hundreds of subcontractors.

Meanwhile, the nuclear energy policy is once again under political attack. Despite small modular reactors being at the cutting edge of global energy technology, 90 percent of the R&D budget for sodium-cooled fast reactors, a technology that Bill Gates is actively preparing for commercialization, has been slashed by the Korean government. Funding for global high-tech cooperation has also been significantly reduced. While Korean policymakers speak of "pragmatism" and "strengthening the alliance," the real engines of growth remain blocked by politics.

The future of the US-Korea alliance will not only be decided in Washington alone. It depends on Korea's capacity to strengthen global competitiveness, willingness to rebuild trust with our allies and commitment to defend liberal democracy in the midst of intensifying rivalry in the changing world order.

- - -

Rep. Kim Eun-hye, a former TV anchor, is a second-term lawmaker with the main opposition People Power Party, serving as a member of the Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee and chief deputy floor leader for policy at the party. Views expressed in this article are her own. — Ed.