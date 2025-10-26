Pohang Gyeongju Airport will be the primary gateway for high-profile global executives arriving in Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, scheduled for Oct. 28-31.

According to industry sources on Sunday, a total of 24 private jets are expected to arrive at Pohang Gyeongju Airport ahead of the summit, transporting a high-profile roster of executives such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Johnson & Johnson Chair and CEO Joaquin Duato and Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong.

The four-day event in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, is expected to attract more than 1,700 participants, including global CEOs from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Sinochem Holdings, Citigroup, Hitachi and CATL.

Located in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, the airport typically serves domestic flights and military operations. However, in April, it was designated a dedicated entry point for global CEOs, following a proposal by Chey Tae-won, chair of SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

To support its temporary international role, local and airport authorities have formed a joint task force, carrying out multiple inspections and drills to ensure smooth and secure arrivals and departures for business leaders.

Preparations included installing provisional customs, immigration and quarantine facilities, as well as renovating the airport’s VIP lounge. Emergency response exercises have also been held to prepare for potential aviation or biohazard incidents.

“It’s a highly encouraging moment for a domestic airport like Pohang Gyeongju to be designated as the entry point for global CEOs,” said Kim Hak-hong, vice governor for administrative affairs of North Gyeongsang Province.

“We are making considerable efforts to ensure the airport provides a level of service on par with international standards.”