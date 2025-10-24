WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn deepens and the fragrance of osmanthus fills the air, the riverside city of Wuhu welcomed a distinguished guest — Mr. Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In his capacity as Chery Global ESG Honorary Advisor , Mr. Ban visited the Chery International Ecosystem Experience, where technology and humanity intertwined in a dialogue on the future of intelligent manufacturing and sustainable development.

AiMOGA Robot Presents Osmanthus Bouquet: A Technological Tribute with Eastern Warmth

When Mr. Ban entered the pavilion, Mornine, AiMOGA Robotics' humanoid robot, stepped forward gracefully holding a bouquet of golden osmanthus — carefully wrapped in paper printed with Preface to the Poems Collected from the Orchid Pavilion(Lantingji Xu) by Chinese calligraphy master Wang Xizhi.

This gesture was specially chosen for the guest of honor, known for his appreciation of Chinese culture and calligraphy.

The interpreter explained warmly:

"Mr. Ban, as we celebrate this golden-autumn season, Mornine presents osmanthus to you — in Chinese, 'gui' sounds like 'noble', symbolizing respect, goodwill, and friendship. Since you enjoy Chinese calligraphy, the wrapping features one of China's most famous works, Lantingji Xu."

The interpreter further noted that this gift, blending traditional art with modern craftsmanship, conveys AiMOGA Robotics' heartfelt wishes to humanity.

After the bouquet presentation, AiMOGA's quadruped robot Argos appeared carrying a box of chocolates, adding warmth and interactivity to the moment.

At the "Hello" in Many Languages wall — showcasing greetings in more than ten languages to symbolize openness and cross-cultural dialogue — Mr. Ban greeted a lineup of AiMOGA robots, took photos, and shared friendly exchanges.

This "robotic ceremony", uniting flowers, calligraphy, and intelligent technology, vividly reflected Chery's humanistic approach to innovation and embodied AiMOGA's role as a cultural envoy—telling China's story through technology and extending goodwill across cultures.

The fragrance of osmanthus carried profound meaning: representing hospitality and symbolizing the enduring friendship between Chery and the international community in the pursuit of sustainable development — a bond destined to blossom like the osmanthus itself.

From Africa to Wuhu: AiMOGA Robotics Advancing Global ESG Practices

In August, Chery hosted the "Champion for Education in Africa" public-welfare activity in Johannesburg, South Africa.

AiMOGA's humanoid robot appeared as an "Ambassador for Educational Friendship", engaging fluently in English and demonstrating multilingual, cross-cultural interaction capabilities.

From education programs in Africa to technological hospitality in Wuhu, AiMOGA Robotics continues to expand its role in Chery's global ESG commitment, serving as a vivid embodiment of the company's vision of Technology for Good.

Dialogue for the Future: Building a Sustainable Ecosystem through Technology

During the visit, Mr. Ban Ki-moon and Mr. Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International, held an in-depth discussion on embodied-intelligence R&D, global industrial deployment, and future cooperation.

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. emphasized:

"ESG is the core of sustainable development. Chery will continue working with international organizations to promote low-carbon technologies and social-impact initiatives, fulfilling its responsibility as a global corporate citizen."

Mr. Ban's visit as Chery Global ESG Honorary Advisor reflects his recognition of Chery's ESG vision and intelligent-innovation practices, as well as the international community's acknowledgment of Chinese enterprises advancing sustainability with accountability and care.

As a representative of China's intelligent manufacturing, Chery is extending its industrial frontier through innovations such as AiMOGA Robotics — from automobiles to humanoid robots, from manufacturing to intelligence.

With technology as a bridge and responsibility as a belief, Chery continues to demonstrate to the world the warmth and strength of Intelligent Manufacturing in China.