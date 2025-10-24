The hit Korean reality franchise expands its scope with sports figures from eight countries -- including boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

Netflix Korea’s smash-hit reality franchise "Physical" is back -- this time on a continental scale with "Physical: Asia," featuring sports icons from across the region battling it out to be crowned the “top physical.”

Building on the global buzz of its first two seasons in 2023 and 2024, "Physical: Asia" marks the franchise’s first-ever nation-versus-nation competition. The new season brings together 48 contestants from eight countries -- Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey -- in a test of physicality, wit and teamwork.

Each six-member team is led by some of their nation’s most celebrated sports personalities. Highlights include Team Korea's Ultimate Fighting Championship pioneer Kim Dong-hyun and “Physical: 100” Season 2 winner Amotti, along with Japan’s mixed martial arts legend Yushin Okami and Thailand's Muay Thai world champion Superbon.

But one of the most high-profile participants is undoubtedly Manny Pacquiao, the boxing legend and the only eight-division world champion in the sport’s history.

Series creator Jang Ho-gi, speaking at a press conference in Seoul on Friday, unveiled how he managed to bring Pacquiao on board. “We reached out to Pacquiao several times. He invited us to his home in the Philippines, where we got to watch him train and even shared a home-cooked meal together,” Jang said. “I explained the concept of the ‘Physical’ series to him and he immediately agreed to join the show that same day.”

Jang described "Physical: Asia" as a fresh, Olympic-style competition exclusive to Netflix. “I think viewers were looking for something they could only watch on Netflix,” he said.

In addition to the athletic spectacle, Jang said the series weaves in cultural elements. “There was a strong interest in Korean culture,” he said. “We wanted to capture a range of Asian cultures with Korea at the center, so we designed quests inspired by Gyeongbokgung’s Geunjeongjeon and incorporated drums as a tribute to the 1988 Seoul Olympics.” He added, “I think discovering elements of Korean culture, history and broader Asian traditions will be another fun aspect for viewers.”

Some, however, have raised eyebrows at the inclusion of Australia and Turkey under the banner of “Asia.” While Australia is often grouped with the region for geopolitical and economic reasons, it is geographically part of Oceania. Turkey, meanwhile, is a transcontinental country, spanning across both Asia and Europe.

Addressing the debate, Jang said, “What sets our program apart from other sports shows is that we look for the best physical abilities regardless of race or gender. In Season 1, we even had a participant from the US, and from the start, our goal has been to go beyond those boundaries," he said.

"The use of the term ‘Asia’ was meant to suggest expansion, not restriction -- it was never about gathering only Asian participants," added Jang.

The first four episodes of "Physical: Asia" premiere Tuesday on Netflix.