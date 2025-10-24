Minister suggests beautification work recently observed at NK’s Panmunjom facilities as signs for US-NK meeting

South Korea’s unification minister on Friday urged the leaders of the US and North Korea to seize the chance to meet amid the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, describing it as a “heaven-sent opportunity” to formally end the Korean War and reset relations on the peninsula.

“The leaders of North Korea and the US must not miss this opportunity — they must decide to meet,” said Unification Minister Chung Dong-young during a press briefing at the Government Complex in Seoul. “It would be far more difficult to arrange another summit later, given the level of preparation and coordination such talks require.”

Chung’s remarks came as anticipation of a potential summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continued to build ahead of next week’s APEC gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both scheduled to make state visits to South Korea during the summit. President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold separate summit talks with the two leaders on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, respectively, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on Friday.

While Seoul maintains that no formal discussions have been held about a possible Trump-Kim meeting, Chung said there were “signs” suggesting both Washington and Pyongyang might be preparing for one. He pointed to beautification work recently observed at North Korea’s Panmunjom facilities — including cleaning, weeding and flowerbed maintenance — as well as the United Nations Command’s suspension of tours to the Joint Security Area from late October to early November.

“These activities were seen for the first time this year,” Chung said. “It may well be that the North is preparing for a possible high-level encounter.”

The South’s Unification Ministry confirmed earlier this week that its own Panmunjom tour program had been suspended for the same period, citing coordination with the UNC, which manages the southern side of the truce village. The move has fueled speculation that the site — where Trump and Kim famously met in 2019 — could again serve as a backdrop for another diplomatic encounter.

Further intrigue came with Washington’s move to replace Acting US Ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun just days before Trump’s arrival, with him officially resigning Friday. His likely successor, Kevin Kim, a Korean American State Department official who helped coordinate previous US-North Korea talks under envoy Stephen Biegun, could assume the post immediately — an unusually timed reshuffle that some analysts see as a sign of contingency planning.

Chung characterized the convergence of these developments — the APEC summit, the leaders’ overlapping schedules and renewed activity at Panmunjom — as a unique diplomatic opening.

“If realized,” he said, “a meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim could mark a turning point, leading the Korean Peninsula toward peaceful coexistence and bringing stability to Northeast Asia.”

Still, officials and experts in Seoul have sought to temper expectations. One senior government source described the mood as “watchful optimism,” noting that North Korea has remained silent about any potential talks.