Hana Bank has unveiled Korea’s first cross-border private banking hub, catering to the growing ranks of wealthy clients seeking global wealth management solutions, the lender said Friday.

Located in Samseong-dong, Seoul, the Global Wealth Management Center brings together in-house experts and international partners to provide integrated consulting in areas ranging from living trusts, real estate and equities to international taxation and offshore residency planning.

The move comes as Korean high-net-worth individuals increasingly diversify assets abroad amid shifting tax regimes and currency volatility. Hana said the new hub will function as a “global platform” connecting clients with its 112 overseas branches and affiliates across 27 markets.

“Clients’ investment interests are no longer confined to the domestic market,” a Hana Bank official said. “The Global Wealth Management Center will serve as a two-way bridge for clients relocating overseas or returning home, ensuring seamless asset management wherever they are.”

It will provide local consulting for customers migrating from Korea via direct connections with local Hana Bank branches. Conversely, it will support customers migrating to Korea by forming a global portfolio based on their overseas experience.

The bank also signed partnership agreements with US-based firms, including legal advisor Han & Park Law Group, tax specialist Mark Kang Tax and property platform Koriny, strengthening its cross-border advisory capacity in inheritance, taxation and overseas real estate.