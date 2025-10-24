By Korean Food Promotion Institute

This classic Korean comfort dish brings together tender beef, crisp radish and warming spices in a soul-soothing broth poured over rice. Sogogigukbap is simple yet deeply flavorful — perfect for chilly evenings or when you crave something both nourishing and bold. The addition of gochugaru (red chili powder) gives it a spicy edge, balanced by the natural sweetness of radish and the richness of long-simmered brisket. Don’t forget the kimchi on the side to complete the meal.

Ingredients

4 cups cooked rice

300 grams beef (brisket, shank)

8 cups water

4 cloves garlic

Whole black pepper, as needed

150 grams white radish

1 large green onion

90 grams bean sprouts

Seasoning

3 tablespoons gochugaru (red chili pepper powder)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce for soup

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Salt, as needed

Preparation

Immerse the beef in cold water for 30 minutes to remove any blood.

Into a large saucepan, pour 8 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat.

Place the beef and radish into the boiling water and simmer until tender.

Cut the beef into thin slices or shred into thin strips. Strain the beef broth in a colander with cheesecloth, then let it cool.

Slice the cooked radish into pieces about 2.5 centimeters wide and 0.5 cm thick. Slice the green onion into 2-cm long segments.

Remove the tails of bean sprouts. Wash the bean sprouts and drain.

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients for seasoning and mix well.

Cooking

Place the beef and radish into a large bowl. Add the seasoning and mix well.

Heat a large saucepan, stir-fry the beef and radish, then add the beef broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once it boils, add bean sprouts and green onion and boil for 30 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

Tip

Adding radish makes the soup sweeter. Soaking the beef in a bowl of cold water to drain off the blood helps lessen the smell of fat.

Serves 4.