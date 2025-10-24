A South Korean man captured on video saying he was in trouble and needed help in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, has reportedly returned home safely, local media reported Thursday.

A video posted on social media earlier this week showed a man wandering the streets of Sihanoukville, the capital of Preah Sihanouk province.

"Call the Korean embassy, please! My father now, I don’t know where’s my father. Please! Korean embassy!" the man said in English in the video.

He said he was 42 years old, and apparently did not feel comfortable going to local police officers who were nearby, saying, “Same Team! I want Korean.” He said he wanted the Korean embassy, and when the Cambodian man who filmed him said he called the police, the Korean man said, “If police come, I want Korean Embassy together.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the man’s father traveled to Cambodia to find his son and that he did not request assistance from the ministry.

According to TV Chosun, the man recently returned to Korea with his father. The man was reportedly at a police station in Sihanoukville when the local Korean community reached out to help him.

It is unclear what situation the man had been in before the recording, as Koreans in Cambodia said he did not escape from a crime ring nor was he directly involved in illegal activities.

With a series of reports about crimes involving Koreans in Cambodia, the Foreign Ministry recently issued a code-black travel ban for parts of Cambodia, the highest out of a four-level travel alert in Korea.

The third-highest level, code red, has been issued for Sihanoukville. It recommends Koreans in the area to leave the country if possible.